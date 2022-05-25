The Witcher: Monster Slayer reworks some gameplay systems and adjusts progression in latest update

The Pokemon GO-like AR game based on the popular The Witcher franchise, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, has announced its next big update. This patch will bring a new progression system, a rework of the alchemy mechanic, and some other bits of new content.

While it may not be as big as the other massive alternate reality game it’s competing with, The Witcher: Monster Slayer has seen its fair share of success as a niche sort of title based on a series that includes one of the most critically acclaimed open-world RPGs of all time alongside a pretty popular Netflix series as well. Given this fanbase, it’s easy to see how a mobile game based on its likeness would end up being pretty successful.

That, and of course, all of the support Spokko Games has given the title since its launch last year, such as new monsters to hunt, new challenges to complete, and some special events. This patch will bring more content as well, with a brand new progression system entitled The Path. This system will give more rewards to players as they climb Witcher levels and also offer up some new RPG-like features as well to harken back to the franchise it is based upon.

Then we have the new alchemy rework that will feature timed potions and oils to make, with a little deeper systems at work than the currently existing variant of it. This means that this update will be bringing two very much requested features of diehard players that will enhance the quality of life and also make progression a lot more rewarding and fun to chase after.

If you’re looking to get a head start with the upcoming patch, or just to get involved in one of the better AR game apps out there, you can find The Witcher: Monster Slayer for free on both the App Store and Google Play as well, so get out there and slay some creatures!