Tropico will launch its latest DLC with 6 new original missions on August 31st

Feral Interactive has announced a new DLC for Tropico, letting players get their hands on 6 original missions beginning August 31st. Titled "The Tropican Dream", the new DLC will be available for purchase on both iOS and Android for $2.49 or your local equivalent.

In the latest update for Tropico, you can look forward to flexing your Presidente muscles with new challenges that will test your ability to make your people prosper - whether that means resorting to dirty politics or keeping your head down and doing the work as the newly elected leader of your Caribbean island.

In case you're not familiar with the title, Tropico tasks you with managing your own country from simple roads to foreign policies. You can opt to make your land flourish as a tourist destination, or you can rule with an iron fist and turn your nation into a police state - all these are presented with intuitive touch controls that are optimised for mobile devices.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Tropico on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $11.99 a pop or your local equivalent.