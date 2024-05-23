Seven Deadly Sins: Idle announced for iOS and Android

Based on the hit anime & manga series

Seven Deadly Sins: Idle is the newly announced game for the Seven Deadly Sins series

Based on the hit anime and manga franchise, it looks to capture a more casual audience

It's coming to iOS and Android in October of 2024

What with the glut of anime-centric games coming out at the minute, and titles like Bleach: Brave Souls getting a bit of a renaissance, we're not surprised that the next series to get a new game is hit manga and anime The Seven Deadly Sins.

Netmarble has announced the latest game based on the series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle will be coming to the iOS App Store and Google Play in October of 2024!

The Seven Deadly Sins centers around, well, the seven deadly sins. Alright, joking aside these 'sins' are in fact legendary knights whose personalities or abilities are somehow related to their assigned sin. After being framed for a crime they didn't commit, they're called upon once more to save the kingdom of Britannia and clear their names.

It's a series you'll probably know from its first mobile spin-off, Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, a good game all of its own. What Seven Deadly Sins: Idle looks to do is offer a much more cutesy, user-friendly take on the series. So expect something with not as much depth but a lot more flair to it.

Seven Deadly Sins: Idle is set to release in October of 2024!

There's not much to go on at the minute aside from the fact that yes, this game looks to feature chibified versions of the characters and a focus on a more idle RPG format as the name implies. It looks as if Netmarble is trying to capture players who might be turned away by more hardcore gameplay, although we're not sure if that'll grab those who are into games like Grand Cross.

