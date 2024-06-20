5 mobile games like Hyper Light Drifter

If you're a fan of Hyper Light Drifter and you're on the hunt for similar games, these five titles will do!

Sometimes a good story only needs words to convey its story completely and Hyper Light Drifter is one of them. The game is visually stunning and memorable will all of the important and casual information being conveyed through images and patterns. It's a hack-and-slash adventure game taking place across several regions and multiple dungeons. It follows an unnamed warrior and they embark on a journey to find the source of their condition and put an end to the source of haunting visions. It's got a cyberpunk feel with a mix of sci-fi and fantasy elements and a slight noir tone.

It's a game where we're supposed to infer more about the protagonist and the world the more we play until we come across an explanation that satisfies us. The overall atmosphere of Hyper Light Drifter is one of uncertainty and curiosity where you're driven to explore and fight in hopes of learning more about your quest. Despite the air of mystery, it also focuses heavily on combat with many battles taking place in enclosed areas against a diverse cast of enemies. If you're looking for a similar gameplay feel, visual style, or mysterious neon tone, then take a look at these picks.