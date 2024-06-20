5 mobile games like Hyper Light Drifter
If you're a fan of Hyper Light Drifter and you're on the hunt for similar games, these five titles will do!
Sometimes a good story only needs words to convey its story completely and Hyper Light Drifter is one of them. The game is visually stunning and memorable will all of the important and casual information being conveyed through images and patterns. It's a hack-and-slash adventure game taking place across several regions and multiple dungeons. It follows an unnamed warrior and they embark on a journey to find the source of their condition and put an end to the source of haunting visions. It's got a cyberpunk feel with a mix of sci-fi and fantasy elements and a slight noir tone.
It's a game where we're supposed to infer more about the protagonist and the world the more we play until we come across an explanation that satisfies us. The overall atmosphere of Hyper Light Drifter is one of uncertainty and curiosity where you're driven to explore and fight in hopes of learning more about your quest. Despite the air of mystery, it also focuses heavily on combat with many battles taking place in enclosed areas against a diverse cast of enemies. If you're looking for a similar gameplay feel, visual style, or mysterious neon tone, then take a look at these picks.
1
Dead Cells
Appropriate fit to the list of games like Hyper Light Drifter, Dead Cells has the most visual similarities to our favourite which is odd in multiple ways, but that's not a bad thing. This is a 2D roguelite platforming adventure that follows a small spirit-like creature that has taken over a hollow body to become a warrior. The adventure follows them as they make their way through multiple medieval fantasy dungeons using various weapons, magic, skills, and passive abilities to help them last longer. The dark yet colourful pixel style has a similar feel to the Drifter's realm, but this game is certainly more light-hearted while still being quite challenging.
2
Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee
When you crash on an alien planet, it only makes sense to explore the surroundings to see if you can make some interesting or helpful discoveries. Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee is a 2D top-down roguelike game about exploring a dungeon that for all intents and purposes… is endless.
You alone or with fellow crewmates need to do everything you can to protect your ship's generator which is your only source of power that can help you endure the trials. When you're back at base, you need to build defenses and more to protect it until you feel secure enough to explore the dungeon. This is where you'll experience the mystery, the darkness, and combat against going swarms of unknown creatures.
3
The Last Game
There have been times when magic and bullets have shared the same realm, especially when you get the power to shoot magical bullets. The curiously named The Last Game puts you into the shoes of a magic-wielding explorer who has discovered a strange and alluring dungeon. This 2D-pixel dungeon-crawler has you using magic spells and discovering different magic that you can combine to make your best offense and defense.
However, the enemies have no problems with spamming the fire button as much as you do. This is where the magic bullet-hell begins but you can still weave around, discover randomized chambers, and try to bring light to the darkness. Rather than seeking a corrupting source, you're just trying to become the strongest thing in this story unless you want to have friendly competition with other explorers.
4
Last Mage Standing
These kinds of games aren't limited to solo adventurers or challengers since sometimes all you want to do is throw some magical hands. This is why you're coming to the Last Mage Standing, where you're a 2D pixel-mage in a well-lit fantasy arena fighting from a top-down perspective.
You can test your skills in the Battle Royale mode to be the toughest magic-wielder in the area using all forms of magic ranging from nature to darkness to chemicals and more. For a more long-form and strategic kind of experience, you can take on the Tower Defense mode to see how well you can defend your stuff. You can work with or against friends to climb to the top until you've unlocked everyone on the roster and revealed all about this magic competition.
5
Sparklite
Okay, we're going in a very different direction with some vibrant, bright, and cartoon-pixel graphics that make you smile when you see them. Sparklite may be a massive tonal shift, but that's fine because the challenges are still very present. This is a 2D top-down roguelite game where you play as a spunky engineer who just wants to explore and build things.
However, to do that, you'll have to gather all sorts of materials. Thankfully, you're in a world that is constantly growing and changing with both the environments and species shuffling around. You'll be working with a whole mess of gadgets and firearms as you fight against the hostile elements of the natural and mechanical worlds. This exploration, combat, and collecting with more of a fun feeling but are no less dangerous.
These are our top five picks when it comes to games like Hyper Light Drifter. We hope that you found a worthy replacement, and if you are a fan of these lists, you might want to take a look at the games like Cookie Run Kingdom or mobile games similar to World of Warcraft.