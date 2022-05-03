The King of Fighters Allstar's latest u[date adds a new fighter, battle cards, and heaps on in-game events and rewards

Netmarble has just announced a content update for their popular action RPG, King of Fighters Allstar. Players can enjoy fighting through hordes of enemies with a new character coming with this update alongside battle cards and numerous in-game events.

EX Kyo Kusanagi is KOF Allstar’s latest playable fighter who has been derived from The King of Fighters XV. He is a powerful hero with a skillset including a Leader Skill that boosts his attack up to 60%, and a Special Skill that enhances both attack and defence by 6% for 13 seconds. Kyo’s PvE bonus includes a reduction in Active Skill cooldown by 80% for 13 seconds.

This update also features new battle cards and here’s a peak at one of them – the Kyo Special Card, which provides Kyo Kusanagi with a Special Skill that magnifies his attack by 2%, critical damage by 6% and Active Skill damage by 4.5%. additionally, SS Iori Yagami also receive an EX Upgrade through a Change Up Kit. Once upgraded, his attributes are quite similar to Kyo’s. Iori is also getting a card set with this update.

Furthermore, players can expect to participate in multiple new in-game events that are being introduced with this update. First is the EX Rush Dungeon, that guarantees players rewards like Rubies, Rare Enhancement Hammers and a plethora of battle cards. Second in the EX Event Tower, which requires EX Kyo or SS Iori for participation. Rewards are of even better quality and players can earn the Three Sacred Treasures Hexagon Imprint Stone and the Three Sacred Treasures Square Imprint Stone. Some other fun events also include Bingo, Event Codex, carnivals, and check-in events.

Get your hands on EX Kyo Kusanagi by downloading King of Fighters Allstar for free on the App Store and Google Play.