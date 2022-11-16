The Isle Tide Hotel is an intriguing live-action interactive story from Wales Interactive, coming to mobile in 2023

Wales Interactive and Interflix Media have officially announced the upcoming launch of The Isle Tide Hotel, an immersive live-action interactive mystery that's coming to PC, consoles and mobile devices in the second quarter of 2023. The game tells the story of an absent father racing against the clock as he tries to save his daughter from a creepy cult in the titular hotel.

In The Isle Tide Hotel, players must get to the bottom of things in order to rescue Eleanor Malone in an engaging mystery where every choice matters. Players will discover a branching narrative with 7 main endings and 14 different outcomes. There are also side-quests to unlock and plenty of Easter eggs to spice things up.

“The Isle Tide Hotel is inspired by classic RPGs with branching dialogue options, allowing the audience to explore a complex cast of characters, with filmic inspiration from Agatha Christie’s Crooked House and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. It’s an FMV with levels, uncovering more each time you play. We wanted to make sure every decision affects the story and each story ends with a tough moral choice. It asks one key question: how will you decide to save Eleanor Malone?” says Harry Chadwick, Writer & Director of The Isle Tide Hotel.

The cast includes Michael D. Xavier (“Gentleman Jack”, “The Blacklist”), Tristram Wymark (“Pennyworth”) and Amit Shah (“Happy Valley", “The Witcher”) to name a few.

While the store links aren't up just yet, you can take a little sneak peek at the official trailer to get a feel of the game's vibes. You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

