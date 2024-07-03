The Godfeather swoops onto iOS, pre-registration open now!

Teach those humans a little lesson in humility

The Godfeather pits you against your opponents, human and avian alike, in all out war

Avoid the Pidge Patrol, soil your enemy's valuables and reclaim the neighbourhood

Coming soon to iOS, pre-registration open now!

The Godfeather: A Mafia Pigeon Saga is swooping onto iOS, with pre-registration now open! In this roguelike puzzle-action game, you'll fly, hide and most importantly, poop, your way to success. Get it on August 15th, and pre-register now for the upcoming release on the iOS App Store!

In a world very much like our own, you are tasked by the Pigeon Mafia with taking back the Old Neighbourhood from avian and humanoid alike. How do pigeon assassins do their work? By dropping stool from above, of course. Whether that's ruining shirts, laundry, or freshly washed cars, you'll make your enemies rue the day they step under an open sky.

After a successful showcase at PAX this year, The Godfeather is heading to Nintendo Switch and iOS on August 15th. By all accounts, it plays like an action puzzler, and some of the older readers in the audience may remember more than one flash game that had a similar theme. The top-down perspective may take some getting used to, but for sheer comedy value, we reckon that developer Hojo may be onto a winner here.

Again, we're always excited to see games finally make the jump from Steam and PC to mobile. The Godfeather boasts some simple but agreeable low-poly graphics and roguelike mechanics which make it seem great for short play sessions. So we're intrigued to see how it is received, especially with accolades such as, "One of the leading contenders for the chance to claim Cult of the Lamb's throne."

In the meantime though, if you're looking for other games we recommend then why not check out our master list of the best mobile games of 20204 (so far)? Better yet you can always dig into our other list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year to check out what's right around the corner!