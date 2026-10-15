Case of the Golden Idol is half-off on mobile, and now on Google Play Pass!

Case of the Golden Idol opens the mystery to all as it hits Google Play

And you can also get it for a whopping 50% off on Android and iOS!

Celebrate four years of mystery, murder and extravagantly golden artefacts

It's an exciting day for fans of Case of the Golden Idol, as the hit historical mystery puzzler celebrates four years since its launch! And to celebrate, not only is Case of the Golden Idol receiving a 50% discount on mobile until October 23rd, but it's also finally making the jump to Google Play Pass!

Case of the Golden Idol should need little introduction, but for those of you dipping your toes in for the first time, here's a brief overview. Following the titular cursed artefact across decades of crimes in the 18th century, you work to investigate mysterious deaths surrounding the Golden Idol, using its distinctive 'fill in the blanks' deduction system.

On the case

Case of the Golden Idol has been a pretty big hit on all platforms, with its gameplay following a similar style to Return of the Obra Dinn, where you uncover parts of the mystery in hidden object scenes and then fill in the blanks of what happened.

While it may not be fully authentic to the investigative process, it manages to make it fun and engaging, without getting bogged down in every tiny detail. And that's something that's helped make Golden Idol and its spinoffs so popular with puzzle fans.

It's also nice to see Google remember that Play Pass exists. We don't often get to cover it, as Apple Arcade tends to grab some of the big exclusives, but Android fans could use that attention, so even the addition of Case of the Golden Idol alone is cause for celebration. So if you've never tried it before, either grab it on Google Play Pass or get it for 50% off until the 23rd!

And in the meantime, if you want to put your mind to the test with more traditional puzzle fare, then you're in luck. We've got our own list of the best puzzlers on Android, which offers a wealth of intriguing games for you to sink your teeth into!