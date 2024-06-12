The Case of the Golden Idol tasks you with solving a string of murders

Solve a string of murders connected to a golden figurine

Investigate crime scenes and analyze clues

Identify murder weapons and reveal the culprit

Uncover the truth behind the cursed idol

Netflix has brought Color Gray Games’ point-and-click adventure, The Case of the Golden Idol, to mobile. You’ll play the role of a detective from the 18th century who is attempting to unravel the truth behind a mysterious golden figurine.

After committing a terrible crime in 1742, an explorer came into possession of a golden figurine with supernatural abilities. Several decades have passed and the strange relic has cast a spell on the explorer's descendants. Your job as the detective is to discern the cause of the multiple deaths that seem to be related to the golden idol.

You will investigate grizzly crime scenes and analyze clues to draw your own conclusions. Use the clues you uncover to fill in the blanks and identify the killers. Partake in point-and-click adventure gameplay as you interrogate suspects to learn their motives. In addition, you will also need to identify the murder weapon for each case.

The Case of the Golden Idol launched on Steam in October of 2022, where it currently boasts overwhelmingly positive reviews. Netflix's version also includes two prequel chapters, "The Spider of Lanka" and "The Lemurian Vampire," which launched as paid DLC content on PC.

In The Lemurian Vampire, you travel to Monkey Paw Island and learn the truth about an ancient civilization. Conversely, The Spider of Lanka takes place in 1741 and unravels the origin of the golden idol’s curse.

The Netflix edition of The Case of the Golden Idol is available now on the App Store and Google Play. To access the game, you'll need an active Netflix subscription. You can also nab the original version for the Nintendo Switch and for PC via Steam and GoG. To learn more about this point-and-click sleuthing adventure check out the game’s page on either Steam or one of the mobile app stores or follow Color Gray Games on X.