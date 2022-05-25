The Battle of Polytopia lets you launch sneak attacks with the new Diplomacy expansion

Midjiwan AB has officially announced an exciting new expansion for The Battle of Polytopia, the indie developer's hit 4X strategy game on mobile and on Steam. The Diplomacy expansion lets players enjoy new features such as Peace Treaties and Tribe Relations as a free update to the game.

The new technology in the Tech Tree gives players the freedom to form alliances both with humans and with AI. They can find player capitals, build embassies, send out spies and even resort to sneak attacks via Cloaks. These possess two new abilities called Infiltrate and Stealth, and they are invisible to enemy units.

“Diplomacy is the biggest core gameplay update ever for The Battle of Polytopia. It is the result of years of development, testing and hard work,” says Christian Lovstedt, General Manager at Midjiwan AB.“The update takes our game to the next level of complexity and fun. We can’t wait for players to sink their teeth into all the new features we’ve prepared for them.”

The Diplomacy Tech is available in single-player and multiplayer. If you're keen on giving the new updates a go, you can download The Battle of Polytopia on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the official website of the low-poly game to stay updated on all the latest developments, check out the little sneak peek from the embedded clip above to get a feel of the new expansion, or join the community of followers on Twitter or more info.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best strategy games for Android phones and tablets in 2022?