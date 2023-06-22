The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic in Gotham City lets you combine table-top elements with an AR escape-room-esque experience, out now on iOS

In case you missed it, Infinite Rabbit Holes (of The Dark Knight ARG campaign Why So Serious? fame) has launched the mixed reality game "The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic in Gotham City". Officially licensed by DC, the AR adventure lets players dive into a "board game meets escape room" experience on iOS.

In The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic in Gotham City, players can look forward to solving an intricate mystery with the help of Harley Quinn. Gotham City comes to life in a more immersive way with the game's Augmented Reality features, where players will have to scan various artifacts from Gotham PD files to Arkham Asylum inmate info to get to the bottom of the chaos that's plaguing Gotham City.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not check out our list of the best AR games on iOS for more similar goodness?

New trailer up! Includes interview with our CCO Alex Lieu, and candid reactions & reviews from our playtesters! https://t.co/Lv2lHbYif2 — Infinite Rabbit Holes (@Infinite_RH) June 16, 2023

The game also features animated live-action story scenes as well as high-quality collectables that will suit any Batman fan's fancy. After the 7 chapters are through, players can look forward to expansion packs and other DLC in the future to keep the adventure going.

“When we set out to create The Arkham Asylum Files, we leveraged our team’s collective experience through games, theme parks and emerging technology to make a truly immersive at-home entertainment experience,” says Susan Bonds, CEO, Animal Repair Shop. “Our goal was to put audiences into the BATMAN universe to interact with characters they love that is native to this new storytelling platform. The design and high-quality production is incredible. Our team produced every aspect of the experience.”

If you're eager to join in on all the collaborative fun, The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic in Gotham City is now available on the official website for $149 and on the iOS App Store for 1-6 players ages 13 and up.