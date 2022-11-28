The Alchemist Code adds collab exclusive units, special events and more in The Rising of The SHIELD HERO crossover

Until December 7th, The Alchemist Code from gumi Inc will be holding a special crossover event with The Rising of The SHIELD HERO in a special Season 2 Collaboration. In particular, players can look forward to pulling Naofumi, Raphtalia, Filo, Glass and Fitoria from the summons pool, along with plenty of exciting in-game events and special giveaways.

In The Alchemist Code x The Rising of The SHIELD HERO Season 2 Collaboration, players can score special gear, Collaboration Unit Soul Shards and Limited Player Titles simply by completing collab quests. Additionally, everyone can nab The Second Princess of Melromarc, Melty Q. Melromarc, for free.

Speaking of awesome units, players can also summon Glass and Fitoria for a limited time, as well as Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia, and Filo. plus, Players can dive into the Challenge Boards or enjoy tons of in-game goodies from the daily login bonuses.

Meanwhile, the Alchemia Port Raid guild event lets players team up with their allies to fight against foes from The Waves of Apocalyptic Catastrophe or Waves. On the other hand, putting your skills to the test versus the collaboration-exclusive monster Soul Eater will reward you with a Collab Limited Title and more.

If you're keen on experiencing the new update for yourself, you can download The Alchemist Code on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above as well to get a feel of the game's update.

