Tetragon is a 2D puzzle platformer that lets you rotate the world around you, out now on iOS and Android

Developer Cafundó Estúdio Criativo has officially launched Tetragon on iOS and Android, letting mobile gamers get their hands on this unique puzzle game where orientation is relative. You'll step into the shoes of a determined father on a quest to search for his lost son, and will have to wield the power of the Tetragem to manipulate the world around you.

In Tetragon, you'll follow the heartwarming tale of lumberjack Lucios as he moves towers and construct platforms to find his son. The mobile version boasts optimised controls along with new collectibles to gather and hidden stages to discover.

The puzzle platformer also features a lovely art style and stunning animations that complement the atmospheric soundtrack serenading you in the background. There are more than 40 levels to get through across 3 worlds, as well as a memorable story to uncover along the way.

Are you ready to restore peace to the land and bring your son home? If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Tetragon on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's available to buy on Steam as well, where it was very well-received when it first came out (you can catch the game's numerous accolades over there).

You can also join the community of followers on the official Instagram page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.