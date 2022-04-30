Terraria collaborates with Don't Starve Together and adds QOL updates in latest patch

In case you missed it, 505 Games has announced a new crossover event for its 2D action-adventure sandbox game, Terraria. The 1.4.3 update lets players on consoles and on mobile devices enjoy a new experience with Don’t Starve Together from Klei Entertainment.

In Terraria's latest update, players can expect to venture into The Constant, which is a world seed that takes inspiration from the dangerous environments of Don’t Starve Together. Terraria users can encounter new bosses, enjoy fresh mechanics, meet new pets and collect various equipment during the collab event. Players can also use the Tentacle Spike and do their best to live through starvation as well as take down the Deerclops.

Along with the crossover comes plenty of quality-of-life improvements as well as bug fixes. Welcome additions from the 1.4.1 and 1.4.2 updates can also be expected, which include the Community Contest vanity armours as well as the Tenth Anniversary World Seed.

Players can unlock new Don’t Starve themed Emotes and three new achievements (Just Desserts!, Boots of the Hero, Hey! Listen!). The mobile version of the game also now supports keyboard and mouse controls.

If you're eager to give the updates a go, Terraria is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium game that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game. You can visit the official patch notes as well for more info.

