Teppen launches first instalment of three-part Jurassic Rampage storyline

GungHo has just launched a new expansion for its mobile card battler Teppen called Jurassic Rampage. The update takes players back to a time when dinosaurs freely roamed the Earth. Things don’t look too great though, as players will have to take on numerous waves of these angry monsters as they try to uncover the conspiracy that brought these dinosaurs here in the first place.

This massive issue isn’t going to get sorted out in one go, though. Jurassic Rampage is set to be a three-part series in Teppen, with Echoes of the Lost Civilization launching in a few weeks. The journey will be long and hard and thankfully players will not be alone. Characters from Dino Crisis and Resident Evil will join them alongside others from Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man series, and more.

Before getting into the main quest, here’s how we got here in the first place. A highly secretive experiment was being carried out on a remote island using an ancient and indefinite power source. But of course, things went sideways causing a rift in the space-time continuum, bringing dinosaurs from the pre-historic era to the present.

To combat this situation, the government has enlisted the help of Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil 4 and Regina from Dino Crisis. Even on the island, multiple organisations are trying to take over the chaotic region and these agents find themselves in the middle of all this.

The update also introduces new cards like the black Third Energy Genius Kirk, purple Wolfpack, red Repelling Fire, and the green Ancient Tyrant T-Rex. In addition to this, the new Invasion ability allows players to move Unit Cards to their EX Pocket, deploying them automatically after 13 seconds. In addition to this, there are lots of campaigns and limited-time adventures to take part in as well. Plus, the third-anniversary bonuses are still up for grabs.

Begin solving the dinosaur mystery by downloading Teppen now for free.