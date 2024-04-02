Teppen comes to Google Play Games as the Schoolyard Royale expansion releases

Teppen is now available on PC through Google Play Games

Schoolyard Royale introduces new cards and adventure mode

Card packs and Jewel sets up for purchase

GungHo has just dropped two massive announcements for Teppen as the Schoolyard Royale Expansion is released. In addition to the new patch, the game is also now available on Google Play Games, giving players on PC the opportunity to experience the card battlers for themselves. This update is perfect for fans of fighters as the popular series, Rival Schools makes its debut in the game.

Prepare for intense competition in Teppen’s latest update with the introduction of new cards that will aid you in fighting for the Bancho Boss throne. Whether it's the Blazing Buddy Batsu Red Card, The Moral Warrior Cammy Green Card, the Desire Manifest Morrigan Purple Card, or the Hardcore Leader Sigma Black Card, there’s something for every playstyle.

You can also participate in the Schoolyard Royale Adventure Mode event, which features a 4-star map, distinctive relics, icons, and other exciting rewards. This is just the beginning, and more content will be added in May and June. Furthermore, the Battle Trial event quest will task you with new challenges that must be cleared using pack and SP tickets.

To aid you in this journey are a few exclusive card packs and Jewel bundles that you wouldn’t want to miss out on. Teppen Special Pack 29 offers an opportunity to win Legendary Cards and EX skins, whereas the Easter Event Pack 2024 includes a Legendary Charge of 10.

As for the Jewel sets, there are two of them, inspired by Schoolyard Royale. The first one will grant you 10,000 Jewels, the Nekketsu High, Rooftop battle background, and the Nekketsu Gauken Schoolyard royale player icon. Set two provides 10,000 Jewels, the Nekketsu High, Main Gate battle background, and a Hinata Wakaba player icon. They will be available until June 30th.

Download Teppen now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.