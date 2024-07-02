Capcom and GungHo's insane crossover card game Teppen is celebrating its fifth anniversary

There's also a new deck, with fresh rewards to mark the occasion

Teppen, the crazy crossover card-battler from GungHo and Capcom, is celebrating its fifth anniversary!

There's also a new card deck that sees Nero of Devil May Cry fame and Monster Hunter's Felyne team up

Add onto that a free season pass, new rewards

Teppen, the crazy crossover card game from GungHo Entertainment and Capcom, is set to feature a new card deck as it celebrates its fifth anniversary. There are special gifts on offer to celebrate half a decade of the card battler, and this new pack is just the tip of the iceberg for what's being added!

First off, the new pack. 'The Desperate Jailbreak' sees Nero (of Devil May Cry fame) and Felyne (from the Monster Hunter series) team up to break the former out of jail as he's arrested on trumped-up charges. It'll feature exclusive versions of Nero, Felyne, Cody and more for you to jailbreak with.

Second, the events for the fifth anniversary, and these are a doozy. The biggest one is that the game's premium season pass will be free, starting today until September 30th! Meaning you can earn even more rewards through normal play.

There's also, naturally, plenty of booster packs to pick up. Whether it's a set of fifty for newcomers or another set of fifty for long-time fans. The latter featuring cards from the The Daymare Diary, THE BEAUTIFUL 8, Absolute Zero, ?????????? Schoolyard Royale and The Desperate Jailbreak sets.

Featuring characters and artwork from across the world of video games, Teppen is perhaps one of the most interesting for the sheer volume of cards and bizarre crossovers that take place within it. So we're definitely interested to see it still going strong more than half a decade later. If you want to pick up these rewards, you can get started today!

In the meantime, there's a whole lot more waiting out there mobile-wise, check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to get started! Better yet you can dig into our list of the most anticipated mobile games of 2024 to see what else is in the offing.