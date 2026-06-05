Interview: Samuel Sanin Ortiz “Sasmis” on becoming a two-time Roland-Garros eSeries champion

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The Rafa Nadal of virtual clay?

Two-time Roland-Garros eSeries champion Sasmis discusses defending his crown and making tournament history

As millions of tennis fans prepare to watch the world's best players compete for French Open glory at Roland-Garros this weekend, one champion has already secured the tournament's most prestigious esports prize.

On May 23rd, Samuel Sanin Ortiz "Sasmis" successfully defended his Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault crown in Tennis Clash, becoming just the second player in the competition's history to win the title multiple times.

The achievement comes during a landmark year for the tournament. Since launching in 2018, the French Tennis Federation-supported competition has grown into one of mobile gaming's most notable esports events, with this year's edition attracting more than 561,000 Tennis Clash players to its free-to-enter qualifying stages.

Following his historic victory over Eugen Mosdir "AreidY", we spoke with Sasmis about defending his title, competing on one of mobile esports' biggest stages, and what it means to make Roland-Garros eSeries history.

Starting off with an easy-one: how does it feel to be crowned champion once again?

How do you plan to celebrate?

It feels phenomenal! There were really tough opponents, and there's some pressure about being the defending champion, so it means a lot to me to be able to win it again, I'm really happy.I don't have big celebration plans. I just wanna get back to my family, get back to work, and have some rest at my home.

How was this year's tournament experience, and how would you rate it compared to other esports competitions?

What’s your most-played mobile game besides Tennis Clash? Are there other titles you'd like to compete in professionally?

Given the prestige of a tournament like Roland-Garros, do you feel competitive gaming is gaining wider recognition?

Lastly, what new features or improvements would you like to see in Tennis Clash going forward?

The experience was incredible. Roland Garros makes the tournament where it's not just about the games, they create a whole experience where we get to know more about tennis, and about the tournament. I feel very well with the conditions, the effort they make to make us feel comfortable is remarkable.Right now, Tennis Clash is the only game I play. The game I used to play the most was Call of Duty. I really enjoyed it, but it took too much of my time. I would love to compete at Wimbledon. It's a different game style that doesn't suit me well, but I would give it my best shot. Last year they restricted it to only 8 countries. Let's hope they open it up to all the counties this year.It's definitely gaining more recognition every year. Roland Garros has been crucial in this process. Let's hope that in the years to follow the game keeps growing, and more tournaments join in.I would love to see some tournaments that are taken down to the beginning of the game. No crazy powers and strings, no crazy stats and infinite stamina. Just a simple game where skill is the main focus. For example making from time to time tournaments with regular strings and the original players.

If you’d like to learn more about the finals then we recommend checking out our recent Roland Garros eSeries by Renault 2026 review by Cristina Mesasan, who had the pleasure of attending in person.

Meanwhile, if you’re in the mood for a spot of tennis from the comfort of your home (or on the go), then you can find Tennis Clash on the App Store and Google Play.