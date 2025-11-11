Temple Run 3 sneaks into soft launch with positive reception abroad

Run for your life

Temple Run 3 has snuck its way into soft launch on iOS and Android

But you'll need to be in select regions outside the US and UK to give it a go

It sees a revamp of the original with brand-new mechanics and more

When it comes to those games that your parents would leave you in front of to burn off twenty minutes at the Apple Store, I think all us snot-nosed young'uns fondly remember Temple Run. Okay, maybe Fruit Ninja was more visceral, but comparing your Temple Run scores was something everyone can share.

And wouldn't you know it, during the fast-paced past few months we've had the latest entry in the series sneak its way into soft launch. Seemingly available only in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Turkey through soft launch, Temple Run 3 is one that I think many of you will be dying to get your hands on.

I do mean snuck, by the way. Considering I couldn't find any other English-language coverage of it arriving on Google Play or on the iOS App Store. But by all appearances this is a full-fledged return to form with classic action alongside brand-new gameplay.

Run rabbit, run rabbit

Highlights include Doom Lagoon making a return. The familiar misty swamps of the original Temple Run have been reimagined, and arrive alongside new additions such as heroes with their own distinct abilities. You can also recruit pets to support you with skills, and stack perks to further enhance your run.

Aside from that, whatever you'd expect from a new version of Temple Run, such as spruced-up graphics and sound, is very much present here. For the moment it's not clear when we'll get our hands on it in the UK or the US, but judging by update notes Temple Run 3 has been continuously getting new content, suggesting we won't need to wait long.

