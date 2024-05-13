Teeny Tiny Town gets new hexagon-shaped maps with new update

The update also adds four new achievements

A new update was recently launched for Teeny Tiny Town, an adorable merge puzzle game from Short Circuit Studio. The update brings new maps to the game as well as multiple gameplay improvements.

Six maps have been added, including one created by the gaming community. The new update also introduces a new map shape. The five hexagon-shaped maps add a new level of strategy to this casual puzzle game. In addition, the game's map selection filter has been improved, making it easier than ever to locate your favourite maps.

A new dynamic day-to-night feature, which syncs with your local time zone, makes your little towns feel more immersive. You can also now select from multiple in-game tracks to listen to as you play. You can also test your town-building skills as you try to earn four new achievements.

Beyond new maps, music tracks and achievements, the update also introduces enhanced tutorials which include video guides to make it easier for you to learn how to play. The dev team also included multiple bug fixes to allow for a smoother, more enjoyable gameplay experience.

Teeny Tiny Town is a puzzle title in which you merge objects like bushes, trees, and houses to build a little town. Merge three or more buildings to unlock more lavish homes and watch your village thrive. Express your creativity as you design your town's layout. You can also earn gold from your houses, which you can use to purchase new items for your town. Each map offers its own strategic challenge with distinct obstacles to overcome.

Teeny Tiny Town is available now on Google Play and the App Store. You can also add it to your Wishlist on Steam where a demo is currently available. To learn more about this charming town-building title, visit Short Circuit Studio’s official website or follow them on Discord or Instagram.