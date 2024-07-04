Teeny Tiny Town celebrates first anniversary with visual upgrades, new themed map and more

Celebrate the first anniversary with a new sci-fi map

Feast your eyes on visual enhancements

Cars and other elements make each cityscape come to life

Short Circuit Studio is celebrating the first anniversary of Teeny Tiny Town, offering plenty of new updates to look forward to for fans of the city building-slash-merge game. In particular, the latest update is adding visual upgrades that breathe new life into the city maps, along with a new theme to sink your teeth into.

In the latest update for Teeny Tiny Town, you can look forward to trying your hand at the fresh sci-fi theme - a long-requested feature that adds futuristic vibes to the title's cityscapes. With the first-anniversary update also comes new content that will ramp up the immersion within the game, as cars and other elements will now pop up on the maps to add a bit more life to the minimalist landscapes.

Apart from more detailed visual upgrades that are a feast for the eyes, you can also expect audio enhancements to add to the charm of the free-to-play puzzler.

