Update

LEGO Bricktales launches Christmas update with new diorama, puzzles, and more

LEGO Bricktales launches Christmas update with new diorama, puzzles, and more
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android + Switch ...
| LEGO Bricktales

Thunderful Games is inviting players to join in on all the merrymaking this holiday season with LEGO Bricktales' Christmas update. In particular, the free winter update offers a new snow-covered diorama for you to tinker around with, especially since Santa will need all the help he can get when it comes to the busiest time of the year.

In the latest update for LEGO Bricktales, you can look forward to lending Santa a hand in delivering presents across 3 new puzzles. There will also be a new snow sculpture to build, as well as a Christmas tree you'll need to decorate to make sure that the season is as bright and colourful as it should be. Finally, you'll also be trying your hand at building a rocket sleigh for Santa, because supercharging his regular sleigh with rockets is certainly more efficient when you're trying to deliver gifts in one day, right?

If you're curious about the game and how it plays, why not take a look at our LEGO Bricktales review to get an idea?

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

With the latest update comes 4 new wardrobe items as well, along with a new music track that will ring in the Christmas season.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game's latest update for yourself, you can do so by downloading LEGO Bricktales on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website for more info on the game, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.

LEGO Bricktales icon
Download now!
LEGO Bricktales
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living, reads comics for inspiration, and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult fantasy novel, Of Myths And Men, has been published by Penguin Random House SEA and is her love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, aliens, and epic quests to save the world. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.