LEGO Bricktales launches Christmas update with new diorama, puzzles, and more

Thunderful Games is inviting players to join in on all the merrymaking this holiday season with LEGO Bricktales' Christmas update. In particular, the free winter update offers a new snow-covered diorama for you to tinker around with, especially since Santa will need all the help he can get when it comes to the busiest time of the year.

In the latest update for LEGO Bricktales, you can look forward to lending Santa a hand in delivering presents across 3 new puzzles. There will also be a new snow sculpture to build, as well as a Christmas tree you'll need to decorate to make sure that the season is as bright and colourful as it should be. Finally, you'll also be trying your hand at building a rocket sleigh for Santa, because supercharging his regular sleigh with rockets is certainly more efficient when you're trying to deliver gifts in one day, right?

If you're curious about the game and how it plays, why not take a look at our LEGO Bricktales review to get an idea?

With the latest update comes 4 new wardrobe items as well, along with a new music track that will ring in the Christmas season.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game's latest update for yourself, you can do so by downloading LEGO Bricktales on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website for more info on the game, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.