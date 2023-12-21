Dusk of Dragons: Survivors is celebrating Christmas with a host of in-game events and giveaways

Preferred Partner Feature

Coregames is celebrating all the festive fun of the holiday season with a Christmas update within Dusk of Dragons: Survivors. In the latest holiday-themed patch for the survival sandbox game, you can look forward to plenty of presents, snowmen, and Christmas giveaways fused into the enchanting world of dragons and magic.

In particular, Dusk of Dragons: Survivors is launching various in-game events for a limited time, which include the Santa's Gift-Giving event, the Lucky Connections event, and the Message in a Bottle event. You can also build a snowman, or take part in the Gold and Silver Fruit Tree event to end the year with a bang. Additionally, you can snazz up your gear by dressing up in Christmas outfits to keep the holiday spirit alive.

Of course, no update would be complete without a special Sign-In Event as well - plus, you can take advantage of limited-time discounts among the Christmas packages for sale within the game, as well as unlock rewards with the Great Value Card.

Finally, newbies to the world of Dusk of Dragons: Survivors can take advantage of the welcome gift for new players. As for everyone else, the gift code aptly named "Christmas" will give away 100 diamonds and 10,000 gold as a holiday treat.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can download the game on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.