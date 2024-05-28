Tarisland is kicking off its closed beta test next month

Join the race to finish the dungeon raids before anyone else

Closed beta testing will take place on June 27th

Access to seven classes and numerous explorable areas

Beat the four dungeon bosses before everyone to receive several accolades

Tarisland remains Level Infinite’s highly anticipated title on Android, iOS, and PC as we’ve been hearing about the MMORPG for over a year now. Pre-registration finally kicked off last month, but we’re still not close to launch. That doesn’t mean you can’t try out the game, though. A closed beta test will go live soon, giving you a shot at experiencing what this fantasy RPG has to offer.

Tarisland’s upcoming CBT will take place on June 27th and will be available in select regions only. For those of you on Android, the available regions include Brazil, Canada, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. On the PC side, there are no regional limitations. Unfortunately, if you're on iOS you're going to have to sit this one out.

Once you’ve got access to the CBT, you will be able to pick from one of the seven character classes that are currently on offer. Then, you will head on over to some of the game’s diverse regions such as the Ancash Canyon, SilverLit, and the Misty Forest. Each comes with its own storylines and quests for you to explore.

Your selections will have long-lasting consequences as you will engage in heated raids and dungeon battles. You’ll have to tactically make your moves according to your character’s strengths and weaknesses in order to reap most benefits. And if you end up becoming the first person to defeat all four dungeon bosses with a squad of ten, get ready to receive bucketloads of laurels and rewards.

That’s not all because you can also experience the five crafting professions that will be available in-game. If that wasn’t enough, then head to the Arena or the Battlegrounds where you take on other powerful players. For a more challenging PvE experience, the World Bosses are the best to test your mettle.

Pre-register for Tarisland by visiting the official website.