Viktorija Karapeovska and Rok Kernc talk to us about 10 years of Talking Tom Gold Run

Talking Tom Gold Run turns ten this year and has only gone from strength to strength since it first launched. Keeping a game relevant for a decade isn't easy, so we decided to chat with Outfit7's Rok Kernc and Viktorija Karapeovska about how they've managed it.

ROK: I'm Rok Kernc, Head of Product at Outfit7. As the product lead for Talking Tom Gold Run, I worked on the game's development from its initial concept through to its global launch, helping shape the experience millions of players enjoy today.

VIKTORIJA: I'm Viktorija Karapeovska, Product Manager for Talking Tom Gold Run. I work with the team to design new features, improve the player experience, and help shape upcoming updates while staying true to what players already love about the game.

ROK: It comes down to strong initial product-market fit combined with relentless execution. The game launched at the right time with a strong product-market fit, which helped establish Talking Tom Gold Run as one of the leading titles in the genre early on. But staying there meant rolling up our sleeves even further.

We constantly introduced new content and expanded the experience to keep players engaged. Most importantly, we never bought into the idea that we had “made it.” Players' expectations are always moving, so even after 10 years, we approach every day knowing we still have to earn our players' time.

ROK: Looking back, we were a small but incredibly passionate team, having intense debates over details that seem almost trivial today. Because we didn't have a ton of data back then and the genre was new to us, we were figuring things out as we went. Every small breakthrough felt like a massive victory.

We'd debate whether the "Continue Run" prompt after a crash should stay on screen for three seconds or five, or whether a character needed one jumping animation or two. It seems trivial now, but that passion is what makes game development so much fun.

None of us imagined we’d still be talking about the game a decade later, let alone celebrating over 3.2 billion downloads. At the time, we were simply focused on building the best runner game we could and giving it our own unique flavor.

At a high level, we faced the fundamental challenges of long-term live-ops: How do we deepen player engagement to boost retention? How do we optimize monetization without damaging the experience? And how do we expand to new audiences to sustain growth year after year?

Overcoming those challenges came down to a culture of disciplined experimentation. We constantly asked hard questions, analyzed player data, ran user tests, and validated hypotheses through rigorous A/B testing before scaling anything.

But the biggest takeaway for me is that keeping a live game fresh for a decade isn't about making constant changes just for novelty. It's about making the right changes that build long-term value and adapt to ever-evolving player expectations.

ROK: Absolutely. Ten years of continuous updates means a new player isn't just jumping into a game - they're stepping into a polished experience refined by a decade of player feedback.

Beyond new additions like the Arena Wipeout mode, what really makes Talking Tom Gold Run stand out in a crowded genre is its personality and accessibility. At its core, it’s a casual game brought to life by the charm of the Talking Tom & Friends characters.

But more than that, every run has a purpose. You're not just chasing a high score; you're recovering stolen gold, rebuilding homes, and unlocking new character worlds. That mix of approachable fun and rewarding progression makes it the perfect entry point into the world of runners.

VIKTORIJA: We noticed that players today love experiences that grab them almost immediately. Endless running is still at the heart of Talking Tom Gold Run, but after ten years we wanted players to jump into Arena Wipeout and think, "Okay, this feels totally different." Arena Wipeout keeps the controls everyone already knows, but introduces a much faster-paced, action-focused experience with a clear finish line.

That's very different from the main endless mode, where the gameplay is more relaxed, and the only limit is how long you can keep running. We saw our players looking for new ways to challenge themselves, and Arena Wipeout gives them exactly that while staying true to what makes Talking Tom Gold Run fun.

VIKTORIJA: What came first wasn't a particular game - it was our players. We saw that they were looking for a different kind of challenge and wanted more variety alongside the classic endless run. That led us to explore how other competitive games create excitement, tension, and a strong sense of progression.

We took inspiration from those broader design principles, but our goal was never to recreate another genre. Instead, we built something that feels fresh while staying unmistakably Talking Tom Gold Run. Every decision came back to one question: Does this feel right for our players and for the game they already love?

VIKTORIJA: Don't race the other players - race the course. It's easy to get distracted by everyone around you, but the players who stay focused on clean movement and avoiding obstacles usually make it much further. And don't get discouraged if you don't win right away. Arena Wipeout rewards practice, perseverance, and learning from each run. The best players aren't the ones who succeed on their first attempt; they're the ones who keep improving with every race.

VIKTORIJA: Mobile gaming has evolved dramatically over the last decade, and players have more choice than ever before. We wanted Talking Tom Gold Run to continue surprising people after ten years, and Arena Wipeout felt like the right way to introduce a fresh competitive experience while keeping the classic endless mode players already know and love.

VIKTORIJA: Arena Wipeout is definitely the biggest part of the celebration, but it's not the only one. We've also given the main game a special anniversary makeover with a birthday-themed world, and every player will receive a free limited-edition birthday bundle featuring Talking Tom's anniversary outfit, helmet, bike and plane. We wanted players to feel like they were part of the celebration, not just receiving another update.

VIKTORIJA: One of the great things about working on a game with a ten-year history is that you quickly realise it can never stop evolving. While we can't share too much just yet, we're always looking at new ways to expand the experience without losing what players already love about Talking Tom Gold Run. Arena Wipeout is a major step forward.

And we're not done shaking things up just yet. Roy has been keeping players on their toes for the past ten years, so we think it's only fair he gets a little more time in the spotlight. We don't want to give too much away, but let's just say players may get the chance to see the chase from a very different perspective. We'll have more to share soon.