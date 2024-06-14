Talking Tom Gold Run gets into the football spirit with its latest update

Preferred Partner Feature

Talking Tom Gold Run is running a football themed event between June 14th and June 22nd

Net rewards by scoring goals during your run

Recruit the Football Tom character, dressed in an adorable football kit

With the summer’s big tournament now kicking off, the world is in the grip of football fever, and that includes our friends over at Outfit7. Between 14th and 22nd June, Talking Tom Gold Run will be hosting an in-game event to coincide with the peak of the football-mania wave.

It isn’t just the real world that’s excited for football to begin, Talking Tom’s world also can’t get enough of the beautiful game. So much so, in fact, that the roads of Tom’s world are now covered in footballs and goals. So you can score goals by jumping or running into the balls, with each goal netting you a bonus reward of gold bars. Be careful though, as running into the goals will bring a crashing end to your run.

Those who want to really show off their love of the sport can recruit the Football Tom character, who’s dressed in a football kit and has football-themed accessories. Grab this adorable little soccer star and you will be scoring goals and racking up gold bars in no time.

All of this football-flavoured fun will last until June 22nd, so you will need to get your skates on in order to take advantage of the extra gold you can collect. If you aren't a football fan, have no fear. You can still enjoy the bonuses of the Talking Tom Gold Run event - just don't look at the TV for a few weeks.

Talking Tom Gold Run can be downloaded now from the App Store and from Google Play.