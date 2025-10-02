Talking Tom Cat has received a revamped new look - check out how the remaster compares to the original

Preferred Partner Feature

A new kitty-lick of paint

Talking Tom Cat has been remastered. Here's how it compares to the original

Featuring brand new visuals, sound-effects, and animations

From his farts to his scratches, Tom is funnier than ever before

If you reflect on the early history of mobile gaming, you might be struck by how long the platform managed to survive without any iconic characters. There were some standout titles (Bejeweled, Doodle-Jump, Fruit Ninja, etc.), sure enough, but the space lacked a recognisable face that could hook people’s attention and take mobile to the next level. However, that would change in 2010 with the introduction of not just one, but three gaming icons that would remain the poster children for mobile games to this day: the adorable candy-loving Om Nom from Cut the Rope, the OG Angry Bird, Red (who gained true fame in 2010 despite his late 2009 debut), and the irresistibly charming Talking Tom Cat, who became an immediate internet sensation.

No one understands the significance of these characters more than their creators, of course, which is why Outfit7 is celebrating the 15-year anniversary of Talking Tom Cat by giving it a complete remaster, with brand-new 3D visuals, colourful animations, and even more amusing and impressive sound effects.

To show our love for the iconic app, we’ve put together a little side-by-side comparison to show just how far Talking Tom has come since his ground-breaking debut.

Just look at those eyes!

As fun as the original Talking Tom was to play with, his expressions were a bit on the limited side. The latest version of Tom is far more energetic, with a greater range of facial animations that really pop during his more excited moments. He’s even donned some snappy attire that makes him as colourful as his new fancy background.

Nothing more satisfying than a good scratch

While there was plenty of novelty in seeing Talking Tom interact with the screen, the unpleasant screech heard when he scratched it in the original game could be a bit too ear-piercing. The screen scratch in the 2025 version is far softer on the ears, and showcases a few more cute and mischievous animations for added amusement.

Sitting prettier

Perhaps ‘lying’ prettier would be more accurate, but there isn’t a more beloved interaction that best showcases the 2025 version’ improved presentation than Talking Tom collapsing to the ground in a daze. The stark concrete and brick textures in the original have been transformed into a more vibrant design that enhances the style. The remastered occlusion and shadow maps also fit Tom more seamlessly into the scene, and the animated stars with their subtle haze effect highlight the little details that make Tom look better than ever.

Now that’s what I call a fart

It would be impossible to revamp the old Talking Tom without giving some considered attention to his iconic farts, and that’s exactly what Outfit7 has done. It might be juvenile, but there’s something about Tom’s smug expression when he emits a cloud of noxious gas that makes it endlessly amusing.

Aside from the visual changes, Tom’s voice filters have also been updated making his talkback feature better than ever. Unfortunately we can’t showcase it here, so our advice is to find out for yourself by downloading or updating Talking Tom Cat right now.