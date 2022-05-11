Tales of Luminaria to end service later this Summer

Legendary video game publisher and developer Bandai Namco announced today that the only recently launched mobile gacha RPG Tales of Luminaria is going to be shut down by the end of the Summer. After launching to middling reviews that mostly held complaints about the camera and some gameplay issues, the five-month-old entry into the popular Tales series will fully close its doors on July 19th.

It’s never good news to see a game shut down, but Tales of Luminaria is an extra large bummer with a side of disappointment. This gacha-based JRPG was marketed with some extremely huge names backing it, including a theme song done by two of the most popular Japanese indie rock bands in the country and some truly stunning trailers. All of this combined with it being an entry into one of the most recognizable JRPG series of all time seemed like a recipe for success.

Unfortunately, upon launch, the title was greeted with heavy complaints from fans and critics alike mostly due to the odd camera angles and the functional but poorly thought out combat system. These systems were so fundamental that a simple patch or two couldn’t save Luminaria from a very sad fate; the full closure and ending of support only five months after release.

Regardless of how you feel about Tales of Luminaria, the disappointment is palpable. The fanbase wasn’t huge, but the game did have a ton of spirit and a pretty captivating story along with beautiful graphics. But, as is often the fate of gacha titles that don’t meet a wide audience, the end came sooner than expected.

At the very least, all of the features currently within Tales of Luminaria will stay as they are, and the last few episodes of the story will be released as well, so no content is being removed or changed due to the closure. If you’re looking to catch up while you still can and enjoy the storyline especially, you can find Tales of Luminaria for free on Google Play and the App Store.