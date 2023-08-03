Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Connect, a brand new entry into the popular rhythm seroes, to launch in select regions

Legendary developer Bandai Namco has announced plans to offer certain mobile gamers a way to experience the cultural phenomenon that is Taiko No Tatsujin. Entitled Taiko No Tatsujin Rhythm Connect, this new release will offer phone users a way to play the fantastic drum-based rhythm game, utilizing taps and holds as opposed to the typical drumstick setup that the arcade machines and Switch entries in the franchise use.

Looking for more games big over in the East? Check out our Top 25 best Japanese games for mobile!

Taiko No Tatsujin is very likely a game you have either played or at least seen within arcades, even outside of Japan. It’s a bit of a touchstone amongst arcade gamers, and the machines are recognizable due to the massive dual drums and huge wooden sticks that you typically use to control the game. Even the Switch port is typically played with a peripheral that emulates the same experience, making it a ton of fun regardless of where you play it.

If you aren’t familiar with how the game works, it’s a rhythm title where blue and red notes will flow down a track, and your goal is to hit the centre of the drum for the red notes and the outside for the blue.

And now, we phone gamers will finally be able to play it too! Obviously, the experience will be a bit different, as you’re not likely to smack your phone screen with those hefty drumsticks, but instead, you’ll be using your fingers to tap the centre and outside of the drum along with the beat. It’s a simple game, but one that can get absurdly difficult as you start broaching the higher-ranked songs.

To make the deal even sweeter, Taiko No Tatsujin Rhythm Connect will launch with over 600 songs right off the bat. As is typically the case, most of these are J-POP or K-POP songs, though there are also quite a few different songs from various anime series and video games.

If you’ve been hankering for a more portable way to play Taiko No Tatsujin, Rhythm Connect ought to be perfect for you. Currently, the game is planned to release in Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, and Macao. If we’re lucky, we’ll see a global release at some point, but that’ll likely be far in the future, so for now we’ll just have to wait and cross our fingers.