Taiko No Tatsujin Pop Beat adds in a few new songs including the likes of Mobile Suit Gundam and Fullmetal Alchemist

The incredibly popular and world-renowned rhythm game series Taiko Drum Master’s, otherwise known as Taiko No Tatsujin, mobile edition, Pop Tap Beat, has received a brand new update that comes with plenty of new tough songs to try your hand at. These songs include tracks from legendary anime series like Fullmetal Alchemist and Mobile Suit Gundam alongside some Japanese hits!

Taiko No Tatsujin is, debatably, the singular most recognizable rhythm franchise out there. Featuring the simple gameplay of you hitting a drum, or tapping in this case, either on the outside or the inside, it is fundamentally quite easy to understand, but some of the songs will require an immense amount of skill and dexterity.

And now, with the addition of Here Comes Char, one of the most famous Gundam soundtrack songs ever created, alongside Rewrite, the opening theme for Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, anime fans will be able to test their own skills to the beat of two songs they will likely know quite well. So, if you’re a fan of either series, this is an excellent way to show off your love for both by perfecting their songs and showing it off!

Add in a few Japanese originals like Koi-Kurenai from Daisuke Kurosawa and Kanako Kotera as well as Kurenai and Minuet, two Taiko-specific originals, and there’s even some material for the non-anime watchers out there too. Regardless of where you land, this update has something for everyone.

While the experience of using the actual drumsticks that are typically included within Taiko No Tatsujin is unfortunately lost by playing Tap Beat instead, it still makes for quite a good time and is a decent way to emulate the experience of the actual arcade game. If you’d like to try it out yourself and play these new additions, it’s available at the link below for Apple Arcade subscribers!