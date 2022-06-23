Taiko No Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat gets 5 new songs, two of which are absolute classics

The forever legendary rhythm game Taiko no Tatsujin, available on Apple Arcade exclusively, has updated its song selection with five new tracks, two of which specifically are some of the most recognizable additions possible. This popular drum-based mobile port of the classic arcade game sees near constant updates that usually feature new songs, and the latest brings an assortment of genres with it.

One of those two classics is the absolutely masterful Plastic Love by Mariya Takeuchi. Whether familiar with the city pop genre, Japanese pop in general, or just someone who frequents YouTube or even Tiktok, you are almost guaranteed to have heard this hit song before. It’s been a long-standing piece of internet culture, gathering views on its YouTube video that range in the hundreds of millions. So of course, it’s a great fit for Taiko no Tatsujin.

As for the other one of note, Battaille Decisive finds its way in as well. This one, an original song featured on the popular anime movie Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, features a very jazzy style of structure and will be quite the challenge on harder difficulties, as it’s very unconventional and switches the beat around a lot. However, fans of the anime will finally have another song to play in Taiko no Tatsujin beyond the already featured theme song, so this is great news as well.

Beyond these two, the other added-in songs are relatively quiet releases that haven’t gotten quite as much attention. Regardless, more content is always good, so Taiko fans have that many more songs to ace their scores on. If you yourself are looking to give it a go, you can find Taiko no Tatsujin available on Apple’s premium game service; Apple Arcade.