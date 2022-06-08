Games with great audio you need a headset to enjoy
Audio can play an integral role in games, whether that's through excellent music or the sound effects themselves. A stirring score can help emotional moments hit harder, or a pulsating rock track can enhance an already action-packed section. Meanwhile, sound effects can play a vital role in multiplayer games, where hearing enemy footsteps can help you prepare for their impending ambush and respond accordingly.
But when it comes to mobile, we tend to immediately switch off the volume. Some mobile games, particularly the more casual experiences, don't have particularly engaging sound effects or music. They're almost designed to be played on mute, with your own music or a podcast filling the silence. But there are plenty of mobile games out there where you should absolutely leave the volume dialled up for various reasons, whether that's because it's integral to the experience or simply because the soundtrack is that good.
But to enjoy audio to the fullest, you will need a good pair of headphones to truly lose yourself in the experience.
1
THUMPER
Drool's Thumper: Pocket Edition is a visual and audio treat. It's a rhythm action game where you have to guide a space beetle through nine levels by hitting notes in time with the music that soundtracks each stage.
While the psychedelic graphics are stunning and the controls appropriately responsive, it's the pulsating soundtrack that makes Thumper: Pocket Edition a must-play game. It's that good, and wearing headphones helps you get in the zone to focus on hitting every note on the more difficult levels to earn that coveted high score.
2
Alto's Odyssey
Alto's Odyssey is a wonderful game, and it's entirely impossible to enjoy it with the volume turned down. However, you would be missing out on an integral part of the experience. In particular, Zen Mode features a gorgeous, peaceful soundtrack that enhances the already relaxing experience of sandboarding through the game's various biomes.
If you're somehow unfamiliar with Alto's Odyssey, it is an endless runner where you travel through dunes, canyons, and previously forgotten temples while performing a series of tricks. It's beautiful, both visually and aurally, so if you decide to sandboard across the dunes, make sure you have your earbuds connected with the volume dialled up.
3
Blind Drive
We first reviewed Lo-Fi People's Blind Drive in early 2021 and found it to be a fairly original concept, especially on mobile. It is a dark comedy game that's entirely audio-based. You play as Donnie, a ne'er-do-well who hopes to make some quick cash by participating in a bizarre scientific study.
He wakes up to find himself blindfolded and handcuffed to a steering wheel before being forced to drive into oncoming traffic. The only way to survive is to listen intently for traffic and swerve in time to avoid a nasty collision.
4
Bastion
While the audio is vital for some entries in this list, like Thumper and Blind Drive, sometimes it's important to turn it up simply because it's that good, even if it doesn't impact the gameplay much. Bastion is a perfect example of this. Much like Supergiant Games' other efforts, Bastion features a stunning soundtrack from the talented Darren Korb.
It's a soundtrack I sometimes play on Spotify because it’s good enough to stand on its own. But beyond that, Bastion also features a narrator who often swings by to comment on your actions in-game. He has a lovely, listenable voice that you'd certainly miss out on if you didn't have a good pair of headphones to hand.
5
Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat
Finally, we have Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat, a bright and cheerful Japanese drumming rhythm game. The aim is to tap along to the beat, making sure you're in sync with the music to ensure all of your taps are deemed 'GOOD' by the game. Undoubtedly then, it's something you want to listen to as you play along.
However, in games where timing is crucial, you want to ensure there isn't too much latency if you're using a pair of wireless earbuds.