Sword x Staff, the popular idle RPG, launches in Southeast Asia alongside new Webtoon collaboration

Sword x Staff is set to launch in Southeast Asia as of today

Players who pre-registered can jump in to claim exclusive rewards

The idle RPG remixes many elements of the genre and has over 10 million players globally

If you're in Southeast Asia and you've been looking for a new idle RPG, then you're in luck because Sword x Staff, the popular mobile RPG, is set to land on November 4th, which is, ooh, today! Sword x Staff's laid-back progression has already drawn in over 10 million players worldwide.

Now is the perfect time to jump in and give it a go as well, because Sword x Staff has also announced its latest collaboration, landing November 11th. The event features popular Korean webtoon Return of the Blossoming Blade and its cast, as well as a host of additional content based on the series.

Staff room

If you pre-registered for Sword x Staff ahead of time, you can also get your mitts on some exciting new food-themed cosmetics, as well as the Southeast Asia-exclusive weapon appearances of Crispy Sausage and Octopus Sausage (yes, really). You can also claim the free Magic Academy skin, while all players, even those who didn't pre-register, can jump into the new seven-day login event.

While Sword x Staff may be overblowing its third-way RPG format (really, it seems like an atypical idle RPG), I won't deny that it's been done well. And with millions of fans worldwide, launching in Southeast Asia can only spell good things for developer Boltray Games.

Southeast Asia has increasingly become the promised land for many mobile game developers and publishers, with a huge smartphone-playing population. So it's no surprise that the next step for Sword x Staff is to bring its distinct twist on the idle RPG genre to the region!

But Sword x Staff is far from the only big hit to have landed this year. If you want to see what other launches have caught our eye, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some choice picks?