Sword Art Online Variant Showdown is out now on iOS and Android with an original story in time for the anime's 10th anniversary

In case you missed it, Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that the highly anticipated Sword Art Online Variant Showdown is finally out now on iOS and Android. The 3D battle action title launches onto mobile with perfect timing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the SAO anime as well.

In Sword Art Online Variant Showdown, players can expect a new original story as well as a unique SAO battle mechanic for players to discover. In particular, a new VR game within the title's lore called Cross Edge is making waves thanks to terrible rumours where players who lose to a certain fighter also lose a part of their memories. It's up to Kirito and his friends to get to the bottom of this mysterious phenomenon by playing Cross Edge as well.

The game also features character-specific Sword Skills that players can experiment with during combat, along with the ability to keep things fast-paced with on-the-fly switching between offence and defence. Players can level up their characters and equip them with Ability Cards, plus form the ultimate party that can take down foes in a jiffy by exploiting each one's strengths and weaknesses.

Players can look forward to regular updates such as the upcoming 4-player PvP mode Battle Royal, as well as character customisation features and fun accessories.

If you're keen on experiencing the game for yourself, you can download Sword Art Online VS on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above as well to get a feel of the game's vibes.

