PikPok is bringing popular match-three Super Monsters Ate My Condo to mobile

Developer PikPok has remastered its BAFTA-nominated title, Super Monsters Ate My Condo. The enhanced remake will launch on the App Store and Google Play on April 4, 2024. PikPok is also releasing an Apple Arcade version on the same date.

This new edition of Super Monsters Ate My Condo will also feature an expanded narrative inspired by gameshows. In it, you'll compete to finish challenges and earn more star power as you journey down the road to stardom. Additionally, the new version brings back the match-three puzzle fun of the original. Further, the game visuals have been upgraded for the new mobile version.

With the new version of Super Monsters Ate My Condo, you'll attempt to get the highest score possible in just two minutes as Kaiju eat buildings. You'll feed condos to your Kaiju to earn points and unlock powerful abilities. Combine combos and feed them to your monsters, all while making sure the building doesn’t collapse.

In Super Monsters Ate My Condo, you'll circumvent hazards such as concrete condos by quickly unleashing combos. As you level up, you'll watch the building grow taller. However, the further you progress, the more irritable the monsters become when they haven't been fed.

PikPok is a publisher and developer of video games for mobile, PC, and console. The company is known for titles such as Rival Stars, a mobile horse racing game, and Into the Dead, an endless-runner zombie game series.

According to the game’s developer, fans have been demanding a rerelease of the title for years. Super Monsters Ate My Condo will be free to download on Google Play and the App Store. However, after trying out the puzzler, you’ll need to make a one-time purchase to unlock the entire game. To learn more about Super Monsters Ate My Condo and keep up with any updates, check out PikPok’s official website.