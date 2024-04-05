LOL Surprise! OMG Fashion Club is among its category's top three finalists in the Bologna Licensing Awards

Step into the world of L.O.L. Surprise!

Dress up and style your way through a fashion show

Express your creativity and fashion sense

Winners will be announced at the BCBF Awards Ceremony

MGA Entertainment and TutoTOONS have plenty of reasons to celebrate as LOL Surprise! OMG Fashion Club has now been shortlisted for the Bologna Licensing Awards, showcasing the multiplayer styling game's appeal in the best kids (6–10 years) licensing project category. This comes as a testament to the title's quality alongside projects like the Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum project from The Pokémon Company International made in partnership with the Van Gogh Museum, as well as The Kingdom of Our Feelings gift box by Beijing Everafter Culture Development.

In case you're not familiar with LOL Surprise! OMG Fashion Club, the colourful fashion game is set in the world of L.O.L. Surprise!, where you can express your creativity and unleash your inner fashionista by collecting outfits, engaging in makeovers, and diving into fashion shows. Now, the game is among the top three finalists in the aforementioned category, with the winners to be announced in Bologna, Italy at the BCBF Awards Ceremony. This will be held from April 8th to 11th.

Eager for more games that simulate a facet of real life? Why not take a look at our list of the best simulation games on Android to get your fill?

According to the official press release, TutoTOONS' mission "is to offer innovative products that are sure to engage and educate children while being safe and family-friendly. We specialize in mobile game development and strive to stay up-to-date with the latest trends in mobile gaming technology in order to develop products that meet our high standards. Our games have been enjoyed by millions of children worldwide, and we can't wait to show you what else we have in store!"

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading LOL Surprise! OMG Fashion Club on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.