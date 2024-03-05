Dead Ahead, Mobirate's gory, moped zombie-massacre game, is back on mobile

Dead Ahead pits you against hordes of undead armed only with your trusty moped and sidearm

Its stylish, retro pixelated art style and gory action are absolutely classic

Developer Mobirates are finally bringing the game back up to date for modern devices

Mobirate's retro-styled undead moped massacre (massacring the undead, not the moped being undead of course) Dead Ahead is set to return to mobile with an updated version more than ten years after it was first released in 2013. The announcement was made on Mobirate's Facebook page, indicating this would not be a remaster but instead that the game would receive necessary optimisation and updates for modern phones. Meaning, most likely that if you've been sitting on your version of Dead Ahead, then now may be the time to think about redownloading!

Dead Ahead is from a much simpler time of stylish, pixelated mobile games. You play as the survivor of a zombie apocalypse, speeding through the mean undead streets, avoiding obstacles and gunning down zombies as you go. It was an early recipient of our silver rating when we reviewed Dead Ahead back in 2013 and would go on to spawn a spin-off sequel called Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare which took a more tactical approach to offing the undead.

Personally, one of the problems I have when it comes to all games, not just mobile, is preservation. Too often great games fall by the wayside, and even big names can become unplayable after lagging behind in updates (as I found to my chagrin a few years back when SNK's Metal Slug mobile ports were unplayable for a while), so it's nice to see a studio go back to one that made them famous. Especially something with such a simple, yet stylish and fun format.

You can check out the old release trailer, featuring gameplay and more, for Dead Ahead below!

