Super Dragon Punch Force 3 gets new animated teaser trailer

Super Dragon Punch Force 3 is a fighting game coming to mobile and PC

A new trailer released during IGN Fan Fest this weekend

We don't have any gameplay reveals yet, but the flashy animated trailer is a treat to watch

South African mobile game developer Talent Digital Art (TDA) has released a new trailer for their tie-in game to the upcoming Lionsgate thriller Boy Kills World. Super Dragon Punch Force 3 is a pseudo-sequel to the fictional game Super Dragon Punch Force 2 that features in the movie.

While Boy Kills World is an action-thriller, featuring Bill Skarsgard as the titular Boy (yes, it's his name) being trained to avenge his family's murder, Super Dragon Punch Force is a bit more...excessive. Billing itself as a flashy fighting game inspired by manga, anime and comic books, if the action in the animated trailer is anything to go by, it may be one to watch.

So far, we've gotten confirmation the game will be releasing for Steam, iOS and Android in Q2 2024 - so the second quarter of the year, probably around the same time as the movie which releases in April this year. If you want to keep up to date with TDA throwing their hat into the proverbial fighting game arena, you can sign up for updates at the official SDPF3 website!

You can check out the animated teaser trailer for Super Dragon Punch Force 3 below!

Movie tie-in games have taken a turn over the past decade or so. Whereas previously nearly all of them were in some way rotten, nowadays, the fictional tie-in game seems to have become more popular. If you remember Netflix's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, one of the marketing gimmicks for that was a playable version of the fictional Commodore 64 game Nohzdyve made available online to promote the show.

