Super Baseball League is now open for pre-registration on Google Play following successful soft launch on iOS

HAEGIN has announced the upcoming launch of Super Baseball League, its colourful sports title that's now open for pre-registration on Google Play following a successful soft launch in select regions. The real-time multiplayer baseball game lets players participate in casual sports with single inning rules and easy controls.

In Super Baseball League, players can expect to join an adorable cast of quirky characters set in the same universe from Homerun Clash. Matches are quick, skill-based and fun, with a chance for players to compete with other like-minded individuals across the globe in thrilling 1v1 battles. The game features a variety of modes such as 1vs1 Super League, World League, Situational Drills and more.

Players will also have to learn how to handle randomised match settings, which include batting order, runners on base, Home/Away decision and so on. Characters can be customised and boosted with level-ups, star promotion, stat assignment, upgrades and more.

If you're eager to get a piece of the action, you can pre-register for Super Baseball League on the Google Play Store for Android devices. Players who sign up can score 30 player cards when the game officially launches, which will definitely be a welcome boost to your starting lineup. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and is currently soft-launched in select regions on iOS devices as well.

You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game's visuals and gameplay.

