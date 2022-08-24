Super Baseball League's latest update introduces the Club Confrontation feature and more

Hagein, the creators behind the popular mobile baseball game Super Baseball League, has just announced an update that brings a brand new feature to the casual sports showdown game. The update introduces a new mode called Club Confrontation.

In Super Baseball League’s latest update, the Club Confrontation mode picks a lineup of players affiliated with a club, rather than individual users for an action-packed battle. 13 users will be able to register one player in the lineup that will consist of nine batters, one starting pitcher, and three relief pitchers. No duplicates will be allowed and only one club master and manager can be part of the final squad.

Club Confrontation won’t be constantly active, with it being open only in limited slots. During this time, clubs will be able to take on each other using their team of strongest players. The format of these matches will be a 1v1 PvP and players can earn different types of items based on the game’s results. Gold and Club Points will be rewarded on the basis of the results, with the Confrontation rankings granting players Honour Points and Boxes containing lots of Gold, Player Cards, and Star Pieces.

This update will introduce a few players to Super Baseball League as well. It includes the addition of a major 3rd baseman, minor relief pitcher, and centre fielder. Additionally, Haegin has made numerous improvements to the game’s main lobby UI, attendance reward system, tutorial rewards, player star experience gain, draw, reward, and much more.

Find out more about Super Baseball League by visiting their official Facebook page and Twitter handle. You can start participating in the Club Confrontation matches by downloading Super Baseball League now for free by clicking on one of the links given below.