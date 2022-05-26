Super Baseball League, Haegin's successor to the infamous Homerun Clash, is out now on iOS and Android

Super Baseball League, Haegin’s latest casual PvP mobile sports game has officially released on mobile. It initially soft-launched in Argentina, Australia, Canada, the Philippines, and the Netherlands on February 17th and, after a good response, the game became available for pre-registration over the last three weeks. Now, the baseball sim is available for downloads worldwide, except in China.

Super Baseball League is a real-time multiplayer baseball showdown that will feature different competitive game modes, fun characters and controls that aren’t hard to master. The game is set in the same universe as Haegin’s other title – Homerun Clash, another popular title for fans of the sport. Super Baseball League builds on the fame of its predecessor, with much better gameplay, more competition and with a new focus on pitching and running.

Players can enjoy varied modes like the Super League which will promote 1v1 battles or the World League which will see players pick characters and earn rewards based on their results. Furthermore, they can participate in Situational Drills for training and improving stats and even Memory Fragments, where they can create a legacy for their entire team through multiple stages. Also, expect some crossovers with iconic batters from Homerun Clash to make their way to the Super Baseball League.

Throughout the game, users will be able to collect baseball players, each with unique stats that can be upgraded. These players can then be strategically drafted to make the perfect team that will be capable of taking on table-toppers as well. Winners are decided by control and strategy which are in the player's hands, but also by certain random elements like the Home/Away team and the lineup order.

If you're ready to hit those home runs, then download Super Baseball League now for free on the App Store and Google Play.