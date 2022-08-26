How do you get new pets in Super Auto Pets?

Super Auto Pets has captured people's hearts all over the world - it boasts stellar reviews from players everywhere, proving just how much of a success the game is.

But what makes it so good? The main reason is the simplicity of the gameplay, which is why it's so popular. In addition, the game offers many different pets, and with them, you should strive to build the best lineups in Super Auto Pets. But did you know how you can get even more new pets in Super Auto Pets? No? Then this article is for you.

GETTING MORE PETS IN SUPER AUTO PETS

The game is updated constantly and introduces content changes, offering players many interesting perks. For example, just recently, the game added a new pet set that had not yet been introduced. Each pet has its own power to help you defeat the enemy.

The latest set added to the game is Expansion pack number two. This is a superset that includes such pets as Cockroach, Dove, Jellyfish, Yak, Eel, Piranha, Vulture, Reindeer, and others. In total, there are 57 new pets in Expansion pack number two.

Expansion pack number one only offers 22 pets. However, with so many pets, it has a lot to offer. There are Bluebird, Pig, Hatching Chick, Skunk, Goat, Poodle, and more.

And of course, there is the Standard pack, which also has pets that are just as strong as the previous ones. For example, the Standard pack has the Ant, and the Ant, according to the latest update, is strong enough to be part of tier list S.

Furthermore, let's not forget about the Weekly pack, which is updated every Monday. This pack has pets from all the packs mixed into one. As a result, you can try out the pets for free.

HOW TO GET NEW PETS IN SUPER AUTO PETS?

Finally, here we come to a major topic of concern for many players who have started their gaming experience in Super Auto Pets. In order to gain full access to the pets, it is important to access the 'Pets' tab on the game's home screen. From there you will see four mini-tabs: Standard pack, Expansion pack number one, Expansion pack number two, and Weekly pack. The Expansion pack option is the most interesting. Expansion pack number one costs $5 and Expansion pack number two costs $10. Buying them should get you new pets in Super Auto Pets.

CONCLUSION