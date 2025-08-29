Honkai: Nexus Anima is a creature-collecting adventure set in the popular HoYoverse franchise, with CBT sign-ups now open

Cute collectible companions? Sign me up

Seems like there's no stopping HoYoverse on their quest for world dominance - on the video games front, that is. This time around, adorable companions named Anima will be taking centre stage in Honkai: Nexus Anima, the studio's upcoming creature-collecting adventure set in the popular Honkai franchise.

What's even more exciting is that recruitment for the first Closed Beta Test is now open, so if, like me, you're curious about how this colourful new world is going to play out, I'd say it's worth throwing your name in the hat.

Dubbed the "Nexus Bond Test", the CBT will be available on PC and on iOS, and sign-ups will supposedly last until September 12th. Based on the teaser trailer, it also seems like you'll be nurturing special bonds between humans and Anima, and each one - aside from looking either ultra-cute or super-cool - will feature their own abilities and skills that you can take advantage of in combat. It's a strategic affair, apparently, and certainly adds a twist to the Honkai universe you know and love.

Honestly, it looks really interesting, mainly because of how the creatures are designed, and the teaser also hints at a heartwarming narrative too, which I am always all for. There's a pudding-looking puppy with a suspiciously similar colour theme to Pompompurin, and with that alone, you can consider my interest properly piqued.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out the official blog post on how to sign up and the system requirements needed for the device.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.