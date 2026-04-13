Gears Tower Defense offers familiar but fun tower defence action on iOS and Android

Gears Tower Defense is out now on iOS and Android

Take on hordes of zombie-like Wailers to reclaim the surface

Combine heroes and use gear circuits to keep them fighting

After covering the lunacy of Duper, it's almost nice to return to something a little more standard. Although Gears Tower Defense does have a small but interesting twist on the format, it's going to be very familiar to fans of the genre now that it's available on iOS and Android. But its steampunk-inspired zombie survival action may have some bright spots to enjoy!

Gears Tower Defense is set in the distant future of the 22nd century, after a rogue AI drives humanity underground into the so-called Gear Fortresses. With most of humanity turned into the zombie-like Wailers, it's up to you to reclaim the surface for all mankind.

Of course, by now you can probably guess how all that works. You recruit heroes, place them down and watch them cut a swathe through the approaching horde of zombies. Ahem, sorry, 'wailers' as they lumber towards your encampment. But Gears Tower Defense does have some small but significant mechanical standouts.

For one, Gears Tower Defense integrates the always-welcome, if increasingly common merge mechanics to let you produce stronger heroes by combining them. More interesting is that of the titular gears mechanic, where your heroes must stand on top of said gears that need to be connected in a circuit in order to fight.

It's a nice twist on what is otherwise a seemingly well-made but fairly typical effort in the genre. And the gears' mechanics certainly fit the professed steampunk aesthetic. So if you're looking for something to freshen up your strategy palate, then Gears Tower Defense might just be what you're looking for!

But if you're struggling to find great tower defence games, then you needn't fret. Instead, why not take a look at our own comprehensive list of the best tower defence games on Android to find out what we've picked out?