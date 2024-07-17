Summoners War: Chronicles welcomes Shinji, Rei, Asuka, and Mari in Evangelion collaboration event

Do you have what it takes to stop the Angels?

New pilots added in "Chronicles x Evangelion" crossover event

Grab collab Monsters for a limited time

Test your skills in special dungeons

Com2uS has announced an exciting new collab event for Summoners War: Chronicles, inviting everyone to welcome new characters from the popular Evangelion anime to the RPG. In particular, the "Chronicles x Evangelion" crossover event will add four Evangelion pilots Shinji, Rei, Asuka, and Mari as Monsters, along with special collab missions and rewards for a limited time.

In the latest crossover event within Summoners War: Chronicles, you can look forward to putting your combat prowess to the test in special dungeons, or seeing if you've got what it takes to put an end to the Angel’s onslaught with the new collaboration Monsters.

Shinji, as the pilot of Unit-01, is a warrior-type addition with Water and Dark attributes, while Rei from Unit-00 offers Wind and Light attributes as a knight-type Monster. On the other hand, you can take advantage of assassin-type Asuka's Fire and Dark attributes, or wield the Fire and Light attributes of archer-type Monster Mari.

You can get your hands on these pilots from Mystical Scrolls and Crystals, along with collab scrolls and summoning mileage. This comes on top of the "Battle with the Pilots from the Rift!" event and the White Night Summon event until August 7th among other updates.

