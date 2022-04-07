Sumire, the heartwarming narrative adventure from GameTomo, is out now on iOS and open for pre-registration on Google Play

GameTomo has officially launched Sumire on iOS, its beautiful narrative adventure about what it means to have the perfect day. The game is also now open for pre-registration on Google Play, giving players more ways to experience the heartwarming journey of the titular heroine and her magical flower.

In Sumire, players spend a whole day making important choices that have lasting consequences throughout the narrative. Set in a gorgeous mountain town in Japan, the game tackles everything from young love and friendship to grief and the darkness inside our hearts, all with breathtaking visuals and an even more ethereal soundtrack.

Players will encounter a host of different characters and accept quests from them, all with varying outcomes depending on their actions. The catch is that the day only passes by once, so you'll have to make important choices amid collectibles, mini-games and a handy checklist you'll have to go through in your journal.

Sumire is out now on the iOS App Store for $5.99 or your local equivalent, with pre-registration now open on the Google Play Store. I had the pleasure of playing through this short but meaningful game last year ahead of its release on mobile, and if you want to see exactly why this is one of the most memorable games I've ever played, you can check out our review of the game for more info. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the title, or visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

