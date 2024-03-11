Subway Surfers releases The Floor is Lava update as Subway City is engulfed by magma

New Floor is Lava game mode where Subway City is full of molten lava-filled floor

Available until April 1st

Many global festivals like Easter and Holi will be celebrated in-game too

Subway Surfers has been around for as long as anyone can remember, and yet the content doesn’t stop coming. Over a decade after its initial release, SYBO has just unveiled the endless runner’s biggest content update yet. It features a brand new Floor is Lava mode, which draws inspiration from the nostalgic childhood game. Your skill and agility will be tested as you navigate through Subway City while simultaneously trying to avoid the molten lava-filled floor.

From now until April 1st, you can immerse yourself in the Floor is Lava mode within Subway Surfers' Events section. Your goal is to stay off the lava-filled floor for as long as possible, all while dodging obstacles and increasing difficulty levels. As an added bonus, participating in this mode unlocks a brand new character called the Red Panda.

But the fun doesn't stop there. The game is celebrating global holidays as part of the Subway Surfers World Tour series. You will first be transported to Ireland over the next few weeks, where you can enjoy loads of themed content. Loads of other characters, hoverboards, outfits, and soundtracks will be released, tailored to Easter, Holi, April Fool’s Day, and St. Patrick’s Day.

Speaking about the update, Sebastian Trelles, Senior Game Designer at SYBO, said: “Nearly everyone played a version of the ‘floor is lava’ game in their youth, and our fans have long been asking for a mode like this within Subway Surfers. We love creating new in-game events and challenges like ‘Floor is Lava’ that allow fans to experience Subway Surfers like never before.”

The coming weeks are about to be exhilarating in Subway Surfers. Imagine avoiding obstacles with Irish music playing in the background or on a colourful Holi-themed hoverboard. Download the game now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.