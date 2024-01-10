Subway Surfers is celebrating its 12th anniversary with a new Craft-A-Character competition

Post your gaming-inspired character design on Instagram for a chance to win.

SYBO, the game developer behind Subway Surfers, is announcing the return of its Craft-A-Character competition. The studio is reviving the competition in celebration of the game's 12th anniversary. You can create and submit your own character designs during the competition. If you win, you'll see your character design come to life as a brand-new playable Subway Surfers character.

Subway Surfers is an endless runner in which you must escape from a grumpy inspector and his dog. You'll start out as Jake but unlock more playable characters as you play. Grind on trains, surf on hoverboards, and use paint-powered jetpacks to move through the subway as quickly as possible.

According to SYBO, the Craft-A-Character competition is one of the community’s favourite competitions. The winning fan-made character will be available to the 150 million monthly players.

SYBO hosted a similar contest in 2022 to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary. The developer chose one lucky fan named Fernando to have his likeness used for an all-new Super Runner character. In addition, the developer has previously added four fan-made characters to Subway Surfers: Spraybot, Tankbot, Koral, and Bob the Blob.

You can submit your character designs now through January 29th. The contest has a theme of Gaming Geeks, so your character design should be inspired by video games, gaming culture, or gaming history. SYBO promises to host more competitions throughout 2024, each featuring a new theme.

To be eligible to win, you must be 18 or older, post your character design on Instagram with the tag @ SubwaySurfers, and use #CraftACharacter. The winning character will launch in-game in May 2024.

Subway Surfers is available on Google Play and the App Store. For more information and to stay up to date on all the latest Subway Surfers news, check out the developer's website or follow the game on Instagram or Facebook.