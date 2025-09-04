Stumble Guys brings Avatar: The Last Airbender into the fray

And a bit of mecha madness too

Stumble Guys' latest collab is here with the arrival of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Play as six familiar faces from the series, including Aang and Zuko

Use bending to dodge hits and make it to the end of the stage

Stumble Guys is set to expand on its many collaborations with none other than the classic animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Yes, every millennial kid's favourite show is making its way to the world of Stumble Guys. What's included, well, you can probably guess, but let's rattle it off just in case.

The obvious additions are six new characters based on famous faces from the show. You will soon be able to play as Avatar State Aang, Aang, Zuko, Toph, Sokka and Appa alongside a set of themed cosmetics based on the show. No, I'm not sure why Katara isn't in there, but ho-hum.

Fortunately, element bending wasn't left out of the new collaboration, with four different Extras tied to the elements available. You'll be able to find them on the new Avatar map, as well as the different combinations they make, such as Water forming icy bridges for you to slide past obstacles, while Earth lets you drop into the ground and avoid hits.

Bend it like Aang

Of course, even if you're not at all fussed about the new season, it's well worth checking in and seeing what there is to enjoy with Stumble Guys. There are new mech-themed Stumblers and levels themed around the mecha-madness, including a new gust ability that can help you gain an edge in the arena.

There are also rumblings about Stumble Guys' upcoming fifth anniversary, including a special birthday event. You'll be able to look forward to the return of levels and evens from over the past five years, and a chance to earn old-school Stumbler cosmetics.

