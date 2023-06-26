Subway Surfers boosts community-driven content with new in-game AR feature

SYBO has announced a new update for Subway Surfers, letting players engage with the popular game in an entirely new way. In particular, Subway Studio will be the title's first in-game AR feature where players will be able to tell stories and interact with others as well as create content with the community.

In the latest update for Subway Surfers, you can pick your favourite character via the Subway Studio and experience a more interactive adventure in the real world. You can capture photos and videos, as well as share your experiences using the limited edition TikTok filter. And while you're at it, why not have a look at our Subway Surfers codes as well?

"Subway Studio puts the power of creativity and virality in our players’ hands, allowing them to interact, tell stories, and create content with their favourite characters in their homes, backyards, workplaces, you name it," says Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. "To date, #SubwaySurfers on TikTok has accumulated over 34 billion views, and nearly every video under that hashtag has been user-generated. We saw how much our community loved creating their own content, and we knew we wanted to provide them with an outlet for production within the game."

The Subway Surfers World Tour is suiting up for Fantasy Fest! ???? Aim and launch yourself through the Top Run boards with Alfie! ???? Trym crafts up a Noble Newbie Outfit and you'll definitely slay with the Big Boss Board! ???????? pic.twitter.com/DRtlUzpjns — Subway Surfers (@subwaysurfers) June 22, 2023

"I’m incredibly proud of our team for creating such an advanced feature with as many creative possibilities as Subway Studio," says Murari Vasudevan, Technical Director at SYBO. "We’re constantly looking to give our players new ways to engage with the game, and this new technology does just that. Subway Studio utilizes state-of-the-art mobile AR and camera tracking to truly make it feel like you’re spending time with your favourite character in real life, allowing players to enjoy the feature regardless of their devices’ AR capabilities."

Players can enjoy the Fantasy Fest update through July 16th. If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Subway Surfers on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.